U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $67.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71.

