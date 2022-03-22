U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in DexCom by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $460.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 297.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.51.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total transaction of $253,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,029. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

