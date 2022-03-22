U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 187,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 67,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 199,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

