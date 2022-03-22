U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $512,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $6,369,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $16,594,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

