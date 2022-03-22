U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USX. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of USX opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $235.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson purchased 27,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

