UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,160 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

