UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,379 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in St. Joe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $519,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in St. Joe by 191.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in St. Joe by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $551,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,300 shares of company stock worth $15,431,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.08.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

