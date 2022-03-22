UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €62.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNA. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

VNA stock opened at €43.68 ($48.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($66.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.31 and its 200 day moving average is €50.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

