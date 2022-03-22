United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.08.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

