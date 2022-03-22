United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS opened at $30.96 on Monday. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $777.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.