Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Unitil were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 13.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Unitil during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Unitil by 101.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unitil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Unitil by 129.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE UTL opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Unitil Profile (Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.