Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Unity Software reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $94.14 on Friday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

