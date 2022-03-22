UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Shares of NYSE:UPH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,861. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in UpHealth by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 630,207 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of UpHealth by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 583,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

