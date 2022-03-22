UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “
Shares of NYSE:UPH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,861. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22.
About UpHealth (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
