urban-gro (UGRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect urban-gro to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $128.37 million and a PE ratio of -36.15.
In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
UGRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
About urban-gro (Get Rating)
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
