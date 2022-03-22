urban-gro (UGRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect urban-gro to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $128.37 million and a PE ratio of -36.15.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 74,586 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in urban-gro by 482.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

UGRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

