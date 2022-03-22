urban-gro (UGRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect urban-gro to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $128.37 million and a PE ratio of -36.15.
In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGRO shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
