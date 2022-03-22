USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USDP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $5.55 on Friday. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 72,110 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in USD Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USD Partners (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.