UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.08 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USER opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USER shares. Truist Financial started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 in the last ninety days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

