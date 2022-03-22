Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on April 15th

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $14.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $245.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average of $236.72. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

