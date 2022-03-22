VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Price Down 2.6%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $46.72. 326,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,984,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

