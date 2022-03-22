VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.