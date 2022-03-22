Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.47. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

