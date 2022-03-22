Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.03. 938,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,545. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

