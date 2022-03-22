Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,878,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,122,000 after acquiring an additional 911,336 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

