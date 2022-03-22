Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $205.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $179.46 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.