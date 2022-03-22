Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after acquiring an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average of $146.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

