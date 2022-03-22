Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

