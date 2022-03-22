Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 98,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.