Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $$78.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,028. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

