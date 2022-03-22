Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.34

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.34 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 1496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
