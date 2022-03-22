Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,631,000 after buying an additional 270,522 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $409.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

