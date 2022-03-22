Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

