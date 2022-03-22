Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VBLT opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.