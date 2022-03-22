Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VBLT opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
