Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2022 – Veeva Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $268.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $345.00 to $265.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $282.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $335.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $327.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $303.00 to $288.00.

3/1/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $349.00 to $278.00.

2/28/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

VEEV stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.42. The company had a trading volume of 663,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,230. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.72.

Get Veeva Systems Inc alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.