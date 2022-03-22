Veil 24 Hour Volume Reaches $365.00 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Veil has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $883,510.66 and approximately $365.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,315.72 or 1.00168707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066065 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00308670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00136238 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00269542 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005147 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029971 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.