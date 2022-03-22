Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Up 8.3%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 102,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,757,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $519.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $12,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Albert Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and sold 25,741,141 shares valued at $59,429,824. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.