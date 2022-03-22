Verge Trading 17.4% Higher This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $171.34 million and $21.59 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.13 or 0.00283576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,500,591,438 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

