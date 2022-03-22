VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $267,513.23 and $1,135.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,673.25 or 0.99858972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001995 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,777,958 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.