Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $230.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $218.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $210.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.18. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

