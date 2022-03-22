Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $230.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $218.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.25.

VRSK stock opened at $210.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

