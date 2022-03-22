Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Down 4%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.56. 17,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 372,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several research firms have commented on RBOT. Cowen began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

