VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID – Get Rating) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 3,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31.

