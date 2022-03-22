Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 20,000 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00.

Shares of VNOM opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,326,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 290,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.