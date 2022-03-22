Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 2.3%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 5,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,287,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

VIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $157,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $1,964,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

