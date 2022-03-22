Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
VGZ stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.31.
About Vista Gold (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.