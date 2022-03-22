Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

VGZ stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.