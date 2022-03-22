Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading 7.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.46. 8,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 429,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Specifically, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.58.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

