Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €43.68 ($48.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.38.

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.