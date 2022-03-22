Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €43.68 ($48.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.38.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

