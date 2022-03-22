VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $203.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.83 million and the lowest is $195.75 million. VSE reported sales of $164.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $873.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.10 million to $913.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $917.73 million, with estimates ranging from $874.40 million to $969.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

VSEC stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,427. The company has a market cap of $581.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. VSE’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VSE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 89.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VSE by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

