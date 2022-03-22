VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VYNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

VYNE opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.91. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.98% and a negative return on equity of 97.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 125,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

