Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.45 ($178.52).

Shares of WCH opened at €153.00 ($168.13) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a one year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €134.86 and a 200-day moving average of €145.17.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

