Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Warburg Research

Warburg Research cut shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $169.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.25.

WKCMF opened at $165.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.64. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $130.25 and a 12-month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

